Nigerian bandits negotiator Mamu arrested in Egypt | The Guardian Nigeria News

The lead negotiator between the Nigerian government and bandits in Norther Nigeria Tukur Mamu has been arrested in Cairo Egypt.

Mamu has been vocal about his role in negotiating the freedom of persons kidnapped by bandits from a train en route to Kaduna from Abuja in late March 2022.

READ ALSO: Many feared abducted as terrorists attack Kaduna-bound train

Daily Trust reports that Mamu was arrested in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, alongside members of his family.

Mamu was reportedly on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj when he was detained at the Cairo International Airport for 24 hours and is being repatriated to Nigeria.

He disclosed that he left Nigeria on Tuesday and was subjected to investigation by Egyptian security agencies but was not indicted with anything incriminating.

Mamu alleged that the Nigerian government planned to detain him in Egypt, a similar pattern to the arrest of Yoruba separatist Sunday Igboho who was arrested in the Republic of Benin and…