Reps panel query Accountant General over alleged missing N738 million | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives committee on Finance has queried the office of Accountant General of the Federation (oAGF) for failing to render an account of over N738 million.

The Mr James Abiodun Faleke-led committee while reviewing the 2020 to 2022 budget defence and 2023-2025 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Policy Paper (FPP), observed that the alleged missing monies represent 25 percent of the N6 billion internally revenue generated by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for 2020 fiscal year.

Trouble started the AoGF officials failed to offer satisfactory explanations to Faleke who demanded for evidence of the N738 million representing 25 percent of the SEC revenue in the 2020 fiscal year.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Mr Saidu Abdullahi who spoke in the same vein expressed surprise that the SEC Director General, Mr Lamido Yuguda feigned ignorance of calls for relevant documents on the remittances to the federation account.

He noted:…