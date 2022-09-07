



Earlier this week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), following criticism from the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) stated that between January and August 2022, the total volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) imported into the country was 16.46 billion litres, which translates to an average supply of 68 million litres per day.

The post Striking a balance on Nigeria’s PMS consumption, smuggling appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper