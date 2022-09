Burna Boy and Stonebwoy were named by Management Group as the headliners for Afrochella Festival 2022. On December 28 and 29, this historic event will take place at El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana. The two-day music festival also features Stonebwoy, Burna Boy, Kidi, Medikal, Ayra Starr, DJ Juls, and DJ Loft in addition to […]

The post Afrochella Festival 2022: Burna Boy And Stonebwoy Make Headliners appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper