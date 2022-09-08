ASUU Strike: Our patience overstretched – NANS threaten to occupy Ministry of Education | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on the Federal Government to resolve, within working days, the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, strike.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the NANS’s factional President, Umar Faruk Lawal, at Abuja, on Thursday.

Lawal said Nigerian students’ patience has been stretched beyond limits, following the effect of the industrial action by ASUU.

He said, “Academic Staff Union (ASUU) has been on strike for almost eight months, the academic calendar cannot be used as a parameter for years of studies anymore, as students keep suffering from the long-term effect of the strike. The Nigerian students’ patience has been stretched beyond its elastic limit and they have resolved to liberate themselves from the recurring effect of the industrial action by ASUU”.

He said the association, therefore, demands that Federal Government resolves the trade dispute with ASUU within a few…