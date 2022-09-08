Edo Queens face Royaltoms as Betsy Obaseki football tournament kicks off







Edo Queens Football Club will face Royaltoms International FC of Lagos and Royal Queens FC of Warri in Group B of the second edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), scheduled to hold in Benin City between September 7, 2022 and September 17, 2022. At the draws, on Tuesday, Nasarawa FC and Brave […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper