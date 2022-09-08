





Emirates has selected Thales’ AVANT Up, the next generation inflight entertainment system for their new fleet of Airbus A350s, with deliveries beginning in 2024. AVANT Up is a true game changer and will introduce many industry firsts to further enhance the inflight customer experience. Thales’ AVANT Up features 4K QLED HDR IFE screens with over […]

The post Emirates A350 fleet to fly with Thales’ AVANT Up appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper