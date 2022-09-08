





Fears grew on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II after Buckingham Palace said her doctors were “concerned” for her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision. The 96-year-old head of state — Britain’s longest-serving monarch — has been dogged by health problems since last October that has left her struggling to walk and stand. […]

The post Fears as Queen's doctors 'concerned' for her health appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper