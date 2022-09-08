Gay Family Joins Peppa Pig | The Guardian Nigeria News

By AFP 08 September 2022 |

12:04 pm Children’s TV show “Peppa Pig” now features a lesbian couple among its much-loved cast of characters, in a development hailed by rights campaigners.

In an episode called “Families” that aired on Britain’s Channel 5 on Tuesday, Penny Polar Bear tells Peppa about her two mothers.

“One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti,” Penny says. “I love spaghetti.”

Robbie de Santos of LGBTQ rights charity Stonewall said the same-sex…