Police arrest 5 for alleged telecommunication cable theft in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested five suspected telecommunication cable thieves in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest

in a statement on Thursday.

He identified the arrested suspects as Yekini Mohammed, 52; Mohammed Abdullahi, 37; Tukur Mukaila, 42; Abdulrazaq Abdulrahmon, 25; and Danladi Nura, 45.

Hundeyin said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday by officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol.

“The suspects were arrested at about 2:30 a.m on Sept 8, at Oyinkan Abayomi, off Alexander Road, Ikoyi, with a white Volkswagen T4 bus with the registration number, KTU 357 YF.

“They had dug up a 20-metre long telecommunication cable which they were about to move into the white bus.

“Also found in their possession were two diggers and two shovels.”

“On interrogation, the driver explained that he was invited to pick up scrap materials at different areas in Victoria Island and Ikoyi for…