Residents lament inactivity at Oshodi transfer loading station | The Guardian Nigeria News

We are recalibrating plant to smokeless technology, says LAWMA boss



Residents have lamented inactivity at Oshodi Transfer Loading Station (TLS), which received a massive boost seven years ago with the unveiling of a 24-metric tonnes hydro-clave medical treatment plan.



After its rehabilitation in 2011, the plant, located in the Oshodi area of the state, was said to be the first in West Africa and the second waste Transfer Loading Station (TLS) with 1000 metric tonnes capacity.



The Oshodi TLS was to be managed by Lagos State Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) and expected to generate over 200 employment, directly and indirectly.



It was the second in the series of 20 proposed stations to improve waste collection efficiency in the state within 10 years. The facility derived its concept from the holistic approach to waste management and strategic plan for Lagos megacity. The strategic plan proposed a total of 20 transfer stations for Lagos…