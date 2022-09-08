Sporting events cancelled on Friday after death of Queen Elizabeth II | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sporting events scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf’s PGA Championship, have been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

British horse racing chiefs also suspended events after the death of the British monarch, who showed an intense passion for the sport throughout her life.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Friday’s play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval would not take place.

Thursday’s first day in London was washed out without a ball bowled. The three-match series is locked at 1-1.

“Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday’s play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the (women’s domestic) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place,” said an ECB statement.

Play at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, near London, was suspended on Thursday evening when news broke about the death of the…