





In 2018, Dr Chibuike Joseph Chukwudum made headlines for being a hero when he oversaw the birth of a premature baby at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Anambra. In the absence of an incubator at the hospital, a dire necessity for the baby’s survival, he made one from scratch with an empty paper carton. The improvised incubator had Ankara clothes serving as foam for the baby to lay on, a hot water flask to keep the heat, and improvised lighting from a bulb to illuminate the incubator. The baby survived.

The post The urgent need for technological transformation in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper