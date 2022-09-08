Trump: A peril to global democracy | The Guardian Nigeria News

King Uzziah (783-742 BC) reigned in the ancient kingdom of Judah, which had splintered from the kingdom of Israel. Unfortunately, his contempt for the settled norms and traditions of governance got the better of him, leading him to usurp the established authority of the priesthood, whose sole prerogative it was to burn incense to God in the temple.

Uzziah took it upon himself to sabotage this sacred, inalienable duty by entering into the temple and burning incense to God himself. His brazen, unorthodox conduct was egregious on its face, as he upended official structures and institutions, thereby threatening the balance of power within the Kingdom. Obviously, the God of Israel was not amused by this foolhardy antic nor was he willing to give him a pass, and so He struck Uzziah with leprosy. In effect, the popular king was from henceforth consigned to a life of national shame, and relegated to the status of permanent outcast, becoming at once a pariah and byword.

