



The national executive committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday passed a vote of confidence in the national working committee (NWC) led by the chairman Iyorchia Ayu. The minority leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu moved the motion of confidence of Ayu and the PDP NWC at the NEC meeting. […]

The post Wike, Makinde absent as PDP NEC passes vote of confidence on Ayu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper