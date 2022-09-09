200 CSOs to EFCC, ICPC: investigate defence budget From 2015 To date | The Guardian Nigeria News

…procurement procedures, contract awards must be scrutinised

…office of the NSA, ex- and current Service Chiefs must give account

A coalition of 200 has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other relevant law enforcement agencies to, as a matter of urgency, undertake a comprehensive investigation of Defence Budgets between 2015, to 2022.

Specifically, the coalition wants the focus to be on procurement processes, contract awards, as well as the welfare of personnel and staff.

The anticipated probe, the group added, must include the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), as well as all former and current Service Chiefs within the period under review.

The coalition, which operates under the auspices of the National Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and Security, predicated its demand on the growing insecurity in the country, occasioned by insurgency, terrorism,…