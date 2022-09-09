



Christian leaders across the country under the auspices of the Nigerian National Christian Coalition, NNCC, have concluded plans to meet presidential candidates of various political parties to negotiate the interest of Christians ahead of the 2023 general elections. The leaders said the discussion with presidential candidates, especially that of the major political parties, is amongst […]

The post 2023: Christian leaders to meet Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, warn against divisive tendencies appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper