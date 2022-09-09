Amotekun arrests 243 suspects in 2 years in Ekiti





The Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed “Amotekun” says it has arrested no fewer than 243 suspects over various offences in its two years of operations in Ekiti. Retired Brig.-Gen. Joe Komolafe, the Commandant of WNSC in Ekiti disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti on Friday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the security network since […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper