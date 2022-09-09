Blinken says Russia paying 'huge costs' in Ukraine





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send reinforcements to Ukraine’s Kharkiv region underlined the huge losses Russia’s forces are taking in its war. “There are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine and unfortunately, tragically, horrifically President Putin has demonstrated that he will throw […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper