Charles has spent virtually his entire life waiting to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, even as he took on more of her duties and responsibilities as she aged. But the late monarch’s eldest son, 73, made the most of his record-breaking time as the longest-serving heir to the throne by forging his own path. […]

The post Charles: the outspoken and understated new king appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper