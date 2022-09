To further demonstrate the government’s resolve at repositioning Nigeria’s internal security organs toward ending insecurity, minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has charged men and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), to show more commitment by living up to expectations.

The post Insecurity: ‘No excuse for failure’, Aregbesola charges NSCDC personnel appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper