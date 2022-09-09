Jeff Bezos, US varsity reacts as Uju Anya wished Queen Elizabeth 'excruciating' death







A Nigerian-born lecturer Uju Anya has been at the eye of the storm for wishing late Queen Elizabeth II an ‘excruciating’ death before the longest-serving monarch in British history died on Thursday. Buckingham Palace at lunchtime on Thursday disclosed that Her Majesty had been under medical supervision at Balmoral after her doctors had become ‘concerned’ […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper