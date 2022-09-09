Kaduna Govt develops database of farmers, registers 100,000





The Kaduna state Government says it has registered more than 100,000 farmers across the state in its ongoing development of a database. Dr Abubakar Bayero, General Manager, Kaduna State Agricultural Development Agency (KADA) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday. Bayero, who explained that the exercise […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper