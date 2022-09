Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will miss the Italian team’s home fixture with Spezia on Saturday with a thigh injury, the Serie A club announced. In a statement, Napoli said that Nigeria forward had hurt the femoral bicep in his right thigh, an injury suffered in the first half of Wednesday’s 4-1 hammering of Liverpool in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper