Queen Elizabeth II: FG directs MDAs, foreign missions to fly flag at half mast | The Guardian Nigeria News

The federal government has issued a directive to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, ( MDAs), of government including all foreign missions, to fly the national flag at half mast on Sunday, September 11 and Monday, 12th, 2022, in honour of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the sovereign of the United Kingdom, (UK), and Chairman of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola who announced the directive on behalf of the government in a communique, Friday in Abuja, said Nigeria commiserates with the government and people of the United Kingdom, the commonwealth and the world.

The statement reads thus, “In honour of Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign of the United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth and an eminent global personality, whose passage was announced, the Ministry of Interior of the Federal Government of Nigeria declares that all flags in Nigeria and our missions abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 and…