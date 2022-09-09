Queen’s passing: first memorial held in her honour | The Guardian Nigeria News

as King Charles III’s Reign Officially Begins On Saturday

Funeral Planned for “a little over a Week”

In his first public address since Thursday afternoon’s passing of the longest reigning British monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth II, in her home in Balmoral estate in Scotland, her eldest son, King Charles III – formerly Prince Charles till yesterday – paid tribute to his “beloved mother” in a recorded video message.

In the broadcast to the nation, before the memorial service held in the late 96-year-old monarch’s honour began on Friday evening at the St Paul’s Cathedral, London, the new King said “thank you, thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of the nations you have served so diligently all these years.” He ended the address, praying that:” May flights of angels sing to thy rest.” He also praised her for making “sacrifices to duty “ at various times in the nation’s history.

About two thousand…