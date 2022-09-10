Bauchi Government to separate male, female students in Secondary — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Bauchi state Commissioner for Education, Mr Aliyu Tilde, on Friday, said the state government had concluded plans to separate male and female students in secondary schools in the state.

He stated this while addressing newsmen after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

Tilde, however, said the move would only be executed whenever and wherever it was possible.

He explained that the idea was to address moral decadence, which had become prevalent among the pupils of secondary schools.

According to him, where it is possible, the students, including those in the private schools would be separated whereby the males would be attending their academic activities in one institution and the females in another separate institution.

The commissioner further explained that where they could not be separated completely, their seating arrangement would be in such a manner that the males would occupy one side of a classroom and the females at the other side of the classroom.

He gave an…