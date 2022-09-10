EFCC arrests chinese national for alleged illegal mining in Ilorin | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
10


1 Jul

The Idiroko Borderland Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has lamented a shortage of manpower and logistics to effectively carry out the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the command.

Xi Jinping

1 Jul

President Xi Jinping hailed China’s rule over Hong Kong on Friday as he led 25th anniversary celebrations of the city’s handover from Britain, insisting that democracy was flourishing despite a years-long political crackdown that has silenced dissent.

Moussa Sissoko 1

1 Jul



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR