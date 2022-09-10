Mother seeks NiDCOM’s help as child goes missing in Northern Cyprus | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says a 28-year-old Nigerian student has been reported missing in Northern Cyprus since Aug. 2.

The commission said this in a statement issued in Abuja by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations, and Protocol.

Balogun said that the disappearance of the student was reported to the commission by his mother, Mrs Dije Ibraheem.

The report of the missing student came barely 24 hours after NiDCOM repeated advisory to Nigerians against seeking educational succour in the Türkiye Republic of Northern Cyprus.

He said that the missing student, AbdulSamad Abubakar, had called the mother on Aug. 2, through another person’s phone number, crying “they have come to pick me up to a detention camp”.

“Mrs. Ibraheem said AbdulSamad is a 300-Level International Relations student of Cyprus Science University and was living off campus.

“She said since that call on Aug. 2, 2022, from an unknown number, with her son wailing and…