NDDC: ‘Ongoing illegality jeopardises APC chances’, group cautions Umana, FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

A group of concerned APC members in the Niger Delta region has again written to President Buhari, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, the Federal Government, and the APC leadership, to express “disappointment with the delay in inaugurating the NDDC Board and the continued stay in office of a Sole Administrator in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in flagrant violation of the NDDC Act.”

In a statement by the group, “Committed members of the APC from the Niger Delta Region,” which was signed by the trio of Ebibomo Akpoebide, Menegbo Nwinuamene, and Itam Edem, it stated that the continued stay in office of a sole administrator to administer NDDC in “flagrant violation of the NDDC Act has damaging consequences on our great party, the APC, as we approach the commencement of electioneering campaign for the 2023 general election.”

According to the group, “the ill-treatment of the Niger Delta region since 2019 has set the party back in…