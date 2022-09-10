Queen Elizabeth II gave integrity to leadership – Don | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Uwaoma Uche, an Associate Professor of Mass Communication, has eulogised the late British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, as one that gave integrity to leadership as the Head of the Commonwealth.

Uche is the Dean, College of Social and Management Sciences, Gregory University, Uturu in Abia.

His reaction to the death of the 96-year-old is contained in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Saturday.

He stated: “Queen Elizabeth II gave integrity to leadership and exemplified dignity in carriage and conduct of protocols of a responsible and responsive leadership.

“Her essence of diplomacy at local and international sphere was distinct and indispensable in the world political arithmetics.”

Uche further described the Queen as: “A dotted family woman and dress essence exemplified.”

Also, Prof. Ifeanyichukwu Abada of the Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said that the Queen would essentially be remembered…