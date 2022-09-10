UK police step up security for first state funeral since 1965 — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As Britain prepares to stage its first state funeral in nearly six decades, security officials are planning what is expected to be the “biggest policing and protective operation” in UK history.

Police are dusting off long-standing plans to keep safe attendees — including global political leaders and royalty — at Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral, as well as the millions predicted to flock to London around the time of the event.

No date has been announced for the late queen’s state funeral, which is the first since the service in 1965 for Winston Churchill, Britain’s prime minister during World War II.

