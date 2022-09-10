Why our DG didn’t appear before House of Representatives – PenCom | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Saturday explained why its Director-General, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, did not appear before the House of Representatives committee on Finance on Thursday.

A statement signed by the commission’s head of Corporate Communications Department, Mr Abdulqadir Dahiru, in Lagos stated that the director-general was absent because she was out of town attending an official engagement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PenCom was scheduled to defend its 2021/2022 Budget and present the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) to the House on Thursday.

At the hearing, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon Saidu Abdullahi, frowned at the absence of the commission’s director-general.

“It is pertinent to note that the DG’s absence was because she was out of town attending an official engagement.

“However, the Commissioner for Finance, the Director and Head of Accounts and…