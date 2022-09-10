Why our DG didn’t appear before House of Representatives – PenCom | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Saturday explained why its Director-General, Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar, did not appear before the House of Representatives committee on Finance on Thursday.
A statement signed by the commission’s head of Corporate Communications Department, Mr Abdulqadir Dahiru, in Lagos stated that the director-general was absent because she was out of town attending an official engagement.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PenCom was scheduled to defend its 2021/2022 Budget and present the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) to the House on Thursday.
At the hearing, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Hon Saidu Abdullahi, frowned at the absence of the commission’s director-general.
“It is pertinent to note that the DG’s absence was because she was out of town attending an official engagement.
“However, the Commissioner for Finance, the Director and Head of Accounts and…
Source: Guardian Newspaper