How to rebound nation’s economy, by experts — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Nigeria’s Financial Situation Requires Exploration Of Alternative Revenue Sources — Faleke

• Fiscal Condition Of Almost All States Unhealthy — Report

• Focus On Manufacturing, Agric, Exportation To Rejig Economy — Economists

• ‘With Funding, Contribution From Minerals Exploration May Surpass Oil Earnings’

Economists have said that Nigeria must begin to make deliberate efforts to address its challenge of over-dependence on oil revenue as a critical step to reducing its rising public debt profile.

Amid a number of socio-economic challenges including unemployment, double-digit inflation, slow-paced economic growth and widespread insecurity, crashing revenue and the need to meet financial obligations on a multiplicity of fronts continue to push the federal government to resort to borrowing.

Disturbed by the nation’s rising debt profile, however, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been advised to ponder and vigorously activate other revenue…