NCC, Civil Defence Corps move to Tackle Telecoms Crimes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is working with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to tackle the vandalisation of telecom equipment, fraudulent registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards and other criminal activities bedevilling the telecom industry.

Speaking to the senior management staff of NSCDC in the South West Zone, at an exclusive workshop organised by the Commission, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, commended the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sealed between the agency and the Commission, for which the gathering was to explore how the Corps will deploy enabling laws, subsidiary legislations, and extant guidelines to arrest any form of criminality in the sector.

Danbatta, who was represented at the workshop by the Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement at the Commission, Ephraim Nwokonneya, said, over the years, the NCC has been working with relevant law enforcement agencies, and in particular the…