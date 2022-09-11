Trumpets proclaim Charles III as king in historic ceremony | The Guardian Nigeria News

Trumpets, cannon fire and cries of “God save the King” rang out on Saturday as Charles III was proclaimed king in a ceremony with roots dating back to Anglo-Saxon times.

The historic ritual at St James’s Palace in London is the first real taste of the days of pageantry to come as the country mourns Queen Elizabeth II and comes to terms with a new monarch.

The Accession Council where Charles, 73, took his oath was also televised for the first time, allowing the world to peer behind the curtain on a moment that has never been seen publicly before.

