Wilder open to Joshua fight, says Finkel | The Guardian Nigeria News

The mega heavyweight boxing bout brewing between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder has lost some sizzle after the pair suffered a total of five losses since 2019.

The duo once had a stronghold on the sport’s glamour division by possessing all of the heavyweight titles between them.

In March 2019, streaming service DAZN offered Wilder $100 million for a three-fight package that would include two fights against Joshua. However, Wilder declined the deal with the streaming service, citing dishonesty.

Instead, Wilder chose to take on Tyson Fury, but suffered knockout losses in back-to-back fights. Joshua, meanwhile, has had back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, as well as a knockout defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder and Joshua have to climb the ladder once again to position themselves back into the world title picture. One surefire way to get another shot at a championship fight is to first go toe-to-toe against each other to identify a bona fide contender.

Longtime Wilder manager,…