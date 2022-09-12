2 dead, 6 missing in Jigawa canoe mishap — Police | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Jigawa Police Command on Sunday confirmed the death of two persons in a canoe mishap that occurred in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse.

Shiisu said the canoe, conveying 13 passengers on their way for a condolence visit, capsized after hitting an object.

“Today, at about 12:40 p.m., information at our disposal revealed that a particular canoe with 13 occupants who were on transit from Dabi village toward Siyangu village, all in Ringim LGA reportedly capsized.

“The occupants were on their way to pay a condolence visit,” Shiisu said.

He explained that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen launched a search and rescue mission at the scene with the assistance of local divers in the area.

The PPRO added that the mission led to the recovery of seven persons on the spot who were all rushed to General Hospital, Ringim for medical…