2023 elections opportunity to turn Nigeria’s fortune for good says CAN President | The Guardian Nigeria News

Urges Nigerians not to sit on the fence

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Archbishop Daniel Okoh has urged Nigerians, particularly Christians not to sit on the fence come 2023 general elections as has been the case in past election circles.

Speaking at the Opening of the second plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at Sacred Heart Pastoral Centre, Oriu, Imo State, Okoh described the 2023 general elections as one valid opportunity that Nigerians have to turn around the fortunes of the country for good, hence the need for active participation of all eligible Nigerians to ensure that credible people are elected into political offices to run the affairs of the country .

Okoh appealed to the the participating Bishops and other senior Catholic church officials to continue to support the election monitoring team set up by CAN to do a good job in the 2023 general elections as they did in previous elections.

