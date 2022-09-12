ASUU strike: Reps wades into crisis after recess, says Nwawuba | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on legislative Agenda, Mr Henry Nwawuba has assured that he, alongside his colleagues would explore avenues aimed at addressing the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic staff union of universities (ASUU).

Speaking on the 9th Assembly: Role of the media on attainment of legislative agenda during a capacity workshop for House of Representatives Press corps yesterday in Abuja, he remarked that the House would not fold its arm and allow the situation to degenerate beyond redemption.

He justified the move to wade into the issue saying it was in line with the premium placed on education by the legislative agenda of the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila led House of Representatives.

Said he: “If anybody told me we would be in the situation we are today with ASUU strike, just the same way we didn’t see COVID-19 coming and even the insecurity that we have in Nigeria today, it’s difficult to believe it.

“We are aware that we…