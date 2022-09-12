COVID Helped Me Evolve





As we slowly return to normalcy, it’s a great time to stop and reflect. During the intensity of COVID-19 to the present day, I’ve had the opportunity to really focus on my wellbeing – especially my mental health by incorporating the Five Ways to Wellbeing. 1. Connect: Appointed as part of the Ikoyi Club Technical Swim Committee, I’ve been helping coordinate the safe […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper