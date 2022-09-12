Family seeks governments’ assistance over abducted nursing mother, two sisters | The Guardian Nigeria News

Says bandits demand N50 million ransom

After giving birth in terrorists’ captivity, the family of an abducted woman has cried out to the Federal and Kaduna State governments for assistance, as bandits are demanding a N50 million ransom to release the nursing mother and her two sisters.



The three sisters were kidnapped at their family home where they were attending to their sick mother, on July 17, 2022, in Mando, on the outskirts of Kaduna.





Their mother has now been confined to a wheelchair due to the trauma occasioned by her children’s abduction.



The eldest of the sisters, who was pregnant when they were kidnapped, gave birth in captivity without recourse to medical or human care for both mother and child.



Recounting the family’s ordeal, the father of the nursing mother and her sisters, Malam AbdulWahab Yusuf said the bandits broke into their Mando home at about 1:05 a.m. on a fateful day.



He said: “My two daughters used to…