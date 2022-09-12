NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains from Monday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday to Wednesday across the nation.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, predicted morning thunderstorms over the northern parts, especially over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Taraba, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Adamawa states.

According to the agency, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto and Kebbi states will experience thunderstorms in the mornings.

Other states likely to experience thunderstorms are Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba and Jigawa.

“Rains are expected over the North Central region in the morning hours. In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Kogi and the FCT.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over inland and coastal cities of the South.

“There are chances of rains over Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Delta, and Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the…