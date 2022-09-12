Peter Obi plotting fake assassination attempt on him for sympathy votes, alleges Keyamo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All progressive congress (APC) presidential campaign council has accused the presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi of plotting a make believe assassination attempt on his person to curry political favours.

The director media and public affairs of the council, Mr Festus Keyamo described the false and misleading posts on various social media handles of supporters of Mr. Peter Obi that the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is withdrawing from the race on health grounds.

“This is nothing but a figment of their warped imaginations. Our candidate is strong, healthy and fit enough for the coming campaigns. The opposition will hear loud and clear from him soon,” he noted.

Keyamo called on Obi to quit the race for the exalted seat of the presidency rather than resort to stoking embers of discord among Nigerians purely to score political goals.

He noted: “We are also aware that plans are afoot by Mr. Peter Obi to fake an…