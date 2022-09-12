Sanwo-Olu orders removal of abandoned vehicles under bridges over security threat, gridlock | The Guardian Nigeria News

*LASTMA issues 7-day notice

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday ordered removal of all abandoned vehicles parked indiscriminately under bridges across the state.

As a result, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), has issued a-7- day removal and compliance notice to owners of trucks and vehicles parked under Costain Bridge and other areas of the state or risk being impounded and prosecution.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa and General Manager LASTMA, Bolaji Oregba, disclosed these on Monday, during an emergency meeting with stakeholders and management of the agency, held at Alausa, Ikeja Lagos.

According to Giwa, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s had declared zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing of the environment when he signed ‘Executive Order’ on traffic and sanitation.

“I can assure you that government will enforce this notice after the expiration of…