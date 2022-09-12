Sri Lankan ‘white elephant’ Chinese tower to open | The Guardian Nigeria News

A huge green and purple communications tower in Sri Lanka financed with Chinese debt that has become a symbol of the ousted Rajapaksa clan’s closeness to Beijing will finally open this week, its operator said Monday.

The 350-metre (1,155-feet) Lotus Tower — visible from all over Colombo and built for an estimated $113 million — has been plagued by corruption claims since construction began in 2012 under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It is one of several “white elephant” projects built with Chinese loans under Rajapaksa, elder brother of Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was ousted from the presidency in July after months of protests over Sri Lanka’s dire economic crisis.

The state-owned Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company said they had decided to open its observation deck to visitors from Thursday and earn ticket sales to minimise losses.

“We can’t keep this closed. The maintenance costs are huge,” chief executive Prasad Samarasinghe told reporters….