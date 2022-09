A Dubai court on Monday rejected Denmark’s extradition request for a Briton accused of robbing the Danish state of 1.7 billion euros through tax fraud, one of his lawyers told AFP. Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in June by Dubai police Denmark’s request. He is accused of running a scheme for three years […]

