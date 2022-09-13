400 Fintech & Crypto Industry Leaders From Across Africa To Convene In Accra At The Africa Money and DeFi Summit on September 27th & 28th | The Guardian Nigeria News

ACCRA, Ghana, 13 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- As the rapid growth of fintech continues and the birth of decentralised finance (DeFi) grows across Africa, leading fintech’s, investors, crypto platforms, ventures and digital finance stakeholders will connect at the Africa Money & DeFi Summit – West Africa edition on September 27-28th 2022 at the Movenpick Hotel, Accra.

The leading business Summit will connect 400+ delegates, 150+ companies, and 50+ speakers covering topics via panel session, keynotes and fireside chats, plus multiple networking events, masterclass sessions and a sold-out exhibition.

Andrew Fassnidge Founder of Africa Tech Summit shared “We are delighted to be hosting the West African edition of Africa Money & DeFi Summit in Accra, showcasing fintech leaders, crypto innovators, new rising ventures, and investment opportunities across the region. The growth of crypto across Africa continues and a new wave of DeFi is growing, so it’s exciting…