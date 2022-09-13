50 million people in forced marriages, labour, says ILO | The Guardian Nigeria News

The latest report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) indicates that there are 50 million people who are held in forced marriage, labour and migration in the world.

The report, ‘Global estimates of modern slavery’, released on Monday, said out of the 50 million, about 28 million are trapped in forced labour while the remaining 22 million are in forced marriage.



It noted that the number of people in modern slavery has risen significantly in the last five years. 10 million more people were in modern slavery in 2021 compared to 2016 global estimates. Women and children remain disproportionately vulnerable.



Modern slavery occurs in almost every country in the world, and cuts across ethnic, cultural and religious lines. More than half (52 per cent) of all forced labour and a quarter of all forced marriages can be found in upper-middle income or high-income countries.



The report further stated that most cases of forced labour (86 per…