At least 15 dead in bloody 48 hours in Colombia | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 15 people were killed over the last two days in Colombia in a spate of violent incidents, authorities said, highlighting the huge task facing President Gustavo Petro.

In the northern city of Barranquilla, six people were shot dead by gunmen on Monday morning while drinking in a bar.

Police said the powerful Gulf Clan drug trafficking gang carried out the attack on members of the rival Los Costenos group.

In the north-central Santander department, a teacher, his wife and two children were killed by a group of assailants on Sunday morning, local authorities there said.

Five Venezuelan migrants, accused of being involved in the murders, were then lynched by vigilantes in an apparent act of revenge.

The local mayor had told a national radio station that the murderers were “people from Venezuela” who wanted “to steal money” and used knives to kill their victims.

Following the attack, an injured employee of the murdered family alerted neighbors, who “took justice…